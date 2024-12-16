QatarEnergy LNG reaffirmed its focus on delivering reliable, sustainable energy solutions while maintaining the highest standards of safety, quality, and operational excellence.

Looking ahead, this strategy will ensure QatarEnergy LNG remains well-positioned to lead the global LNG industry into the future.



During the annual town hall meeting for employees, Executive Officer of QatarEnergy LNG, Khalid bin Khalifa Al-Thani, highlighted some of the key strategic themes that will shape QatarEnergy LNG's path forward, primarily the LNG fleet expansion, safety, employee development, and innovation. These are clearly aligned to the company's pillars and commitment to growth and leadership.



The meeting highlighted key achievements from 2024, including the North Field Expansion Project, which is central to increasing production capacity and meeting growing global energy demands, in addition to emphasizing employee development and Qatarisation as critical to QatarEnergy LNG's success, demonstrating the company's investment in talent and local expertise as a foremost matter for the success of the company.



The meeting witnessed the honoring of employees who have spent 15 years or more in the company, in recognition of their efforts and contributions.

