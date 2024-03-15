SINGAPORE - QatarEnergy raised slightly the May term price for al-Shaheen crude after selling two cargoes via its monthly tender, trade sources said on Friday.

The term price for May-loading cargoes was set at $1.47 a barrel above Dubai quotes, up from $1.40 in the previous month, they said.

In the tender, one of the May-loading cargoes was sold to Petronas at $1.50-$1.60 a barrel above Dubai quotes while the other went to Unipec at a premium of $1.20-$1.30 a barrel, traders said.

Last month, QatarEnergy sold April-loading cargoes to Shell and Chinaoil at premiums between 60 cents and $1.46 a barrel.

