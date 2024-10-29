Doha, Qatar: Qatar Navigation (“Milaha”), a leading maritime and logistics provider, announced that its subsidiary, Halul Offshore Services Company, has secured a substantial EPCIC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation, and Commissioning) contract award for the New Fiber Link Project with North Oil Company (NOC). Valued over QR262m, the project will significantly enhance connectivity and data transmission capabilities within Qatar’s energy sector.

Under the terms of the agreement, Halul Offshore Services, a trusted leader in EPCIC services, will undertake the construction of a new fiber cable system from Al Kabaan to Ras Laffan and the Al-Shaheen oil field. The 140-kilometer cable will be installed using specialised equipment and subsea bridges. After installation, the cable will be buried and protected before being integrated with existing platform assets.

Fahad bin Saad Al Qahtani, Group CEO of Milaha, expressed his delight at this significant achievement, stating, “We are honored to have been selected by North Oil Company for this critical project. This contract aligns perfectly with our strategic objectives of expanding our services portfolio and contributing to Qatar’s sustainable development. By delivering a state-of-the-art fiber optic cable system, we will support the digital transformation of the energy sector and enhance operational efficiency.”

This project will be supported by a team of skilled professionals and technical experts, furthering Milaha’s commitment to local employment and skills development in several fields.

