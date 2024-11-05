

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for Energy Affairs, H E Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, met in Seoul yesterday with the Minister of Trade, Industry, and Energy of the Republic of Korea, H E Dukgeun Ahn.

The discussions during the meeting dealt with energy relations and cooperation between Qatar and Korea and means to enhance them in addition to enhancing bilateral cooperation and expanding business relations with KOGAS, which is an important buyer of Qatari LNG.

Seperately, Minister Al Kaabi also held talks with top energy leaders of Korea.

