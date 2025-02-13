New Delhi: Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy, H E Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi held meetings with Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas in the Republic of India, H E Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Energy and Oil in the Republic of the Sudan, H E Dr. Mohieddin Naeem Mohamed Saeed, and advisor for the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, H E Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan.

Held on the sidelines of the India Energy Week 2025, the meetings focused on existing and future cooperation, and on further strengthening bilateral relations in the energy sector between Qatar and their countries.

Seperately, Minister Al Kaabi held cooperation talks with senior executives of major Indian energy companies, on the sidelines of the India Energy Week 2025, taking place in New Delhi.

He met with Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation, A. S. Sahney; Managing Director of Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Limited, Gujarat Gas Limited, Milind Torawane; and Managing Director of Petronet Energy Limited, Akshay Kumar Singh.

The discussions during the three meetings focused on present and future cooperation, and on further strengthening bilateral relations in the energy sector.

