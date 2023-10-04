Doha, Qatar: The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) has embarked on a partnership with Ooredoo, the leading telecommunications company in Qatar.

This collaboration paves the way for the establishment of cutting-edge water network infrastructure, along with the implementation of associated services – a first-of-its-kind initiative in Qatar.

This ambitious endeavour boasts a staggering investment of QR75,548,400 over a span of ten years, positioning it as a formidable force poised to reshape and revolutionize the Qatari water sector. With the signing of this contract, a comprehensive communications network will be deployed to facilitate smart meter functionality for water services under the supervision of Kahramaa.

This robust network will furnish Kahramaa with vital data encompassing diverse aspects such as billing, water network enhancement, loss collection, and other critical information at the management and control levels.

This strategic undertaking aligns seamlessly with the Corporation’s endeavour to modernize the water network infrastructure across different regions of the country. The goal is to transform it into an intelligent network that stays abreast of the latest global technological advancements in this field.

The signing ceremony of the agreement between the two parties unfolded at the headquarters of Kahramaa. The prestigious event was attended by President of Kahramaa Eng. Essa bin Hilal Al Kuwari and Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Qatar Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Than.

This pivotal development follows a succession of strategic initiatives spearheaded by Kahramaa, each designed to elevate the water sector’s infrastructure. With an unwavering commitment to enhancing distribution processes spanning from the source to customers, Kahramaa diligently addresses all sectors including the residential, industrial, commercial, and other crucial sectors within the country.

President of Kahramaa expressed profound confidence in the transformative outcomes that will inevitably emanate from this partnership.

“Foreseeing a multitude of prospects on the horizon, this partnership holds big potential for advancing the water system of Qatar. Aligned with Kahramaa’s strategic plan, which revolves around the water network modernization and the enhancement of related facilities and services, the ultimate objective is to establish smart cities that fully embody the aspirations of the Qatari society,” said Al Kuwari.

Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Qatar, said, “Today marks a significant step in our ongoing journey of leveraging technology for the betterment of Qatar. Our alliance with Kahramaa underscores Ooredoo’s commitment to not only providing world-class telecommunications services but also in playing a pivotal role in the nation’s infrastructural advancements.”

Manager of Information Technology Department at Kahramaa Eng Amal Rashid Al Mansoori said, “This partnership is pivotal, strengthening our Corporation’s capacity and enhancing oversight of the water network.”

She further commented, “Following Kahramaa’s significant achievements with the smart electrical grid, transitioning from traditional meters to digital ones that offer precise, real-time readings across the network, we are eager to extend these advancements to our water distribution system. Kahramaa remains committed to delivering top-tier services in Qatar’s electricity and water sectors. Our standards, aligned with the best international practices, reaffirm this dedication.”

