MUSCAT: Philex Pharmaceuticals, which operates a major pharma plant in Salalah Free Zone, has signed an agreement with Global Chemicals and Maintenance Systems LLC (a subsidiary of Al Barami Group of Companies), for the installation of a 1.3 MW capacity solar photovoltaic plant so support the pharma project’s renewable energy requirements.

Fahd bin Salem al Barami, board member at Al-Barami Group, signed the agreement on behalf of Global Chemicals and Maintenance Systems LLC. Eng Muhammad Anabtawi, General Manager of Philex Pharmaceutical Industries, represented his company at the signing.

The solar PV plant, set to come online in 2026, is expected to meet a significant portion of the pharma industry’s energy needs in line with sustainability goals set out under Oman Vision 2040.

The renewable energy initiative is one of several measures implemented by Philex as part of a broader effort to enhance sustainability of its operations.

