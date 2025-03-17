Oman - GS Inima, a global leader in water treatment industry, has reached a significant milestone in its commitment to sustainable operations by executing a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the Barka 5 Photovoltaic (PV) Plant.

Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, GS Inima said this marks a major step forward in the company’s efforts to integrate renewable energy into its desalination projects.

The development of the 6.5 MWp PV Plant began from scratch three years ago, in 2022. After meticulous planning and development, GS Inima is now poised to commence construction, with the goal of achieving operational status in the first quarter of 2026, said GS Inima in a statement.

This project will deliver substantial energy savings to the Barka 5 desalination facility, it added.

The Spanish utility major said once completed, the PV plant will provide approximately 11% of the electricity needs of the desalination facility until June 30, 2044.

This long-term commitment underscores GS Inima’s dedication to reducing its carbon footprint and enhancing the sustainability of its water treatment operations in Oman, it stated.

On the strategic agreement, Juan José Benayas, the CEO of GS Inima at Barka 5 Desalination Company, said: "This PPA for Barka 5 PV Plant is a testament to our ongoing efforts to incorporate renewable energy solutions into our projects, and most importantly, to our commitment to delivering sustainable and cost-effective solutions to our valued client, Nama Power and Water Procurement Co (NPWP)."

"We are excited to bring this project to fruition and contribute to a more sustainable future for Oman’s water sector, while also fulfilling our obligations to provide reliable and efficient water services," stated Benayas.

"We thank NPWP, the Ministry of Energy and Minerals (MEM), the Environmental Authority, Nama Electricity Distribution Co (NEDC) and the Authority for Public Services Regulations (APSR) for their support in this journey," he added.

According to him, the Barka 5 plant represents a significant investment in renewable energy and will play a crucial role in reducing the environmental impact of desalination operations.

"GS Inima continues to lead the way in innovative and sustainable water solutions, demonstrating its commitment to a greener future," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

