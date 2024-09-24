Muscat – Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (PWP), the exclusive procurer of power and water capacity in Oman, announced the list of qualified companies for the development of five large-scale wind energy projects worth around RO500mn.

These wind energy projects, located across key governorates in the sultanate, represent a significant milestone in Oman’s journey toward achieving its renewable energy goals and transitioning to a low-carbon future. The proposed wind independent power projects (IPPs) will contribute to the sultanate’s broader strategy to generate 30% of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2030.

Three of the proposed wind IPPs will be connected to the Main Interconnection System (MIS), and two projects will be connected to the Dhofar Power System (DPS).

In the Main Interconnection System, the Jalan Bani Bu Ali Wind IPP will be located at Jalan Bani Bu Ali in South Sharqiyah Governorate. The commercial operation for this project is targeted for Q1 2027, with a capacity of 91-105 MW.

The Duqm Wind IPP will be situated at Ras Madrakah in Duqm, aiming for commercial operation in Q4 2027, with an expected capacity in the range of 234-270 MW. The Mahoot Wind I IPP will be developed in Mahoot in Al Wusta Governorate for commercial operation in Q4 2027, with a capacity of 342-400 MW.

In the Dhofar Power System, the Dhofar Wind II IPP will be adjacent to the existing Dhofar Wind I IPP in Shaleem and Al Hallaniyat Islands in Dhofar Governorate, with a capacity of 114-132 MW and targeted to be operational in Q2 2027. The Sadah Wind IPP will be developed at a site in Sadah in Dhofar Governorate, with a capacity of 81-99 MW, aiming for commercial operation in Q4 2027.

Nama PWP reported a strong response to the tenders for these five wind energy projects. A total of 16 Statements of Qualification were submitted for the Jalan Bani Bu Ali Wind IPP, 15 for the Dhofar II Wind IPP, 15 for the Duqm and Sadah Wind IPPs, and 15 for the Mahoot I Wind IPP.

Following a comprehensive and rigorous evaluation process, 12 companies were qualified for each of the five projects. The shortlisted companies are: ACWA Power, Sembcorp, Sumitomo, TotalEnergies, Masdar, Al Fanar, EDF Renouvelables, Elecnor, Goldwind, GED, Marafiq, Hero Asia Investment, and ITOCHU.

Nama PWP noted that the high level of participation by international comapnies highlights the growing interest and confidence in Oman’s renewable energy sector and the transparency of the procurement process facilitated by Nama PWP.

Ahmed bin Salim al Abri, Acting CEO of Nama PWP, said, “The announcement of these wind projects is a pivotal moment for Oman’s energy sector. These projects are not only critical in our mission to reduce greenhouse gas emissions but also play a fundamental role in advancing our national goals for renewable energy generation. By harnessing the sultanate’s vast wind resources, we are making significant strides toward a clean energy future, ensuring energy security, and contributing to our national net-zero target.”

He added, “These renewable energy projects proposed by the company this year have witnessed significant interest from both international and local developers. This reflects the confidence of international developers and financiers in investing in Oman, as well as the success of Nama PWP’s experience in procuring and developing renewable energy projects. We reaffirm our commitment to achieving the targets of Oman Vision 2040 and ensuring a structured transition toward net zero by 2050.”

Nama PWP has been at the forefront of Oman’s clean energy transformation, having successfully launched multiple solar and wind energy projects to complement the country’s energy mix. By enabling private sector participation through a transparent and competitive procurement process, Nama PWP is ensuring the efficient development of renewable energy infrastructure that meets international standards.

