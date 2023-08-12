Oman - Duqm is preparing to become a gateway for exporting clean energy to global markets, setting plans to reduce carbon emissions, and adapting to climate change, according to the SEZAD (Special Economic Zone of Duqm).

With all round development initiatives in infrastructure, the strategically located city is attracting a steady stream of investments mostly in renewable energy, iron and steel, and petrochemicals.

Speaking to the Observer, Ahmed bin Ali Akaak, Acting CEO of SEZAD, said that the region is on the verge of new promising investments that will be added to the existing ones.

"Duqm is an attractive destination for investors who seek to benefit from the available economic opportunities, strong support and appropriate laws that represent advantages that motivate companies and investors to choose Duqm as a main destination for investments and developing their businesses in the region," Akaak said.

The SEZAD plays a vital role in this context, as it provides strong support to investors and facilitates procedures to stimulate investments in the region. Legislations and laws have contributed to providing an attractive investment environment and simplifying procedures to facilitate investment and encourage investors to invest in the region.

In terms of becoming the gateway of exporting clean energy to the rest of the world, Duqm is sparing no efforts in achieving zero neutrality, according to him.

"The volume of expected investments in clean energy in Duqm will be very large in the coming days, which will help in strengthening the capabilities of the infrastructure for renewable energy and developing advanced technology in this field."

A promising tourist destination

He pointed out that the authority seeks to transform the Special Economic Zone at Duqm into a distinct tourism and entertainment destination, resulting in an improvement in the lifestyle and developing the infrastructure to become an integrated and global economic zone. In this regard, the authority's plans include strengthening health and educational services and developing entertainment centers on the waterfront.

Dr Ahmed further indicated SEZAD carried out detailed studies that helped attract investors and companies interested in participating in the development of the region. It also launched a tender to establish a tourist village in Duqm, which enhances the tourism experience and attracts tourists to enjoy the picturesque landscapes, entertainment and recreation.

Hub of artificial intelligence

The acting CEO said SEZAD has allocated a special area for artificial intelligence, and is currently working with educational institutions to make the area a pioneer in the field of innovation and creativity. It is also working with a specialised consulting firm to build the infrastructure needed to attract AI enthusiasts and innovators. Further, SEZAD focuses on developing this special region to become a hub for innovation and creativity to enhance economic and social development in the region.

Renewable energy in line with global trends

He pointed out that the renewable energy sectors have witnessed an increasing interest in recent times. It coincides with the global shift towards sustainable and clean energy sources. Thanks to its natural resources and capabilities, he explained that Duqm occupies a strategic position in the renewable energy sector.

Booming fishing sector

Akaak explained that the infrastructure of the multi-purpose fishing port project in Duqm has been completed, and a tender for the upper part of it will soon be launched. The development of the port will contribute to increasing the volume of business in the fish industries area. He pointed out that the fish industries zone in Duqm recorded an occupancy rate of more than 60 per cent, with 22 projects. He said 9 projects have been implemented currently, while the rest of them are in their implementation stages, stressing that the Duqm region plays a vital role in strengthening the fish sector and improving working conditions in it.

It is also expected that the advanced infrastructure of the fishing port will attract more investors and enhance Duqm's ambition to be a leading investment destination in the fishing sector.

