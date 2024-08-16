Applications for the installation of small and medium-scale grid-connection solar PV projects nearly doubled in 2023 alone, underscoring the rising appeal of cost-competitive renewable energy, particularly among residential and commercial customers in the Sultanate of Oman.

Nama Electricity Distribution Company (NEDC), Oman’s sole electricity distribution company (outside of Dhofar Governorate), has reported receiving a total of 212 applications during 2023, from a mix of residential, commercial, government and agricultural customers. With these new applications, NEDC’s renewable customer base has grown to a cumulative 428 customers, the state-owned electricity utility stated.

“A total of 278 applications for Solar PV connections have been received with a project implementation progress of more than 40 per cent in the year 2022,” said NEDC, a member of Nama Group. “Our renewable customer base has reached 428 customers with PV systems, with a total production capacity of 29.65 MW. We are forecasting to reach circa 50 MW PV generation capacity connected to NEDC network by end of 2024,” it added in its 2023 Annual Report.

According to NEDC, renewable energy adoption is “gaining momentum” in Oman, driven by government and private sector initiatives. “With a goal of achieving 20 per cent renewable energy consumption by 2040 as part of Oman Vision 2040 goals, efforts are underway to develop, plan, and promote eco-friendly energy systems. NEDC plays a crucial role in this transition, overseeing small and medium-sized grid-connected solar PV projects through a dedicated unit.” All solar PV project applications are evaluated to ensure their adherence to technical guidelines and regulations set by the Authority of Public Services Regulatory (APSR) across three stages: Initial Enquiry, Design Approval, and Commissioning.

As a “public advocate” for renewable energy adoption, NEDC says it is supporting the implementation of solar energy projects across the country. This embrace of solar power contributes not only to reducing carbon emissions, improving air quality, and preserving natural resources, but crucially, also spurring national development by creating employment opportunities, boosting local content, and enhancing relevant technical capabilities, it stresses.

Significantly, of its 428 renewable energy customers (as of 2023-end), 258 are residential, 87 are commercial, 60 belong to the government and public sectors, and 23 fall in the agricultural category.

