Oman is a country in the Middle East. It is known for its large oil and gas reserves, which have supported its economy for a long time. It is also known for its strategic location, which makes it an important hub for international trade and business, like many countries in the region. With the country’s growing concerns about climate change and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, it has been exploring alternative energy sources; this is where green hydrogen comes in.

The Sultanate of Oman will be on the map of major investments made globally in the green hydrogen sector due to the clear process developed for handling previous projects under the regulatory framework and harmonising them with the approved regulatory framework. According to the Organisation of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) report, by the end of 2022, Oman will be at the forefront of Arab countries, ranking second after Egypt, with around 11 projects to produce green hydrogen and green ammonia.

The global shift towards clean and sustainable energy sources has recently led some countries to sign green hydrogen deals with the Sultanate of Oman. According to information viewed by the specialised energy platform, the contracts were signed with developers from roughly 9 nations, including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the Kingdom of Belgium, the Federal Republic of Germany, Japan, the Republic of India, Singapore, the State of Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates.

The agreement lays out the roles and responsibilities of different stakeholders, including the government, private sector companies, and international partners, in developing the industry.

Moreover, it highlights the growing importance of green hydrogen as an alternative energy source and positions Oman as a key player in the local and global energy markets. The agreements on binding commercial terms will see $20 billion over the next seven years, with a production capacity to deliver a total of 15 GW of electricity over an estimated area of 1,500 km2 in the governorates, on six land parcels in the Al-Wusta and Dhofar regions in southern Oman.

These agreements included commercial terms of the contract for a period of 47 years, including 7 years for the development and construction of projects and 40 years for an operation.

This signing is a result of the tireless efforts made by the Sultanate of Oman to carry out the noble directives made during His Majesty's chairmanship of the Council of Ministers meeting on March 3, 2022. The meeting's main goal was to speed up the creation of regulatory frameworks and policies that will help the green hydrogen sector grow.

This first-of-its-kind step towards international cooperation and investment in the green hydrogen sector is good for both the environment and the economy. Moreover, the increasing interest in green hydrogen illustrates a global trend towards cleaner energy solutions and highlights the potential for new partnerships and collaborations in this emerging market, paving the way for a more sustainable future.

Also, the agreement encourages Oman to develop renewable energy sources, which is important for making green hydrogen. Oman has abundant solar and wind resources that can be used to produce green hydrogen. By developing the green hydrogen industry, the country can harness these resources and reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, which have led to significant environmental degradation and air pollution.

Green hydrogen, on the other hand, is a clean energy source that produces no emissions when used. This could help reduce the country's carbon footprint and mitigate the impact of climate change. In addition, the investment in green hydrogen production will have a positive impact on the environment.

Oman has long been known for its pristine natural landscapes, and the shift towards renewable energy will help to preserve these important resources for future generations.

Another important aspect of the agreement is its potential to create jobs and boost economic growth in Oman. The country has a large population, and many people rely on traditional industries such as oil and gas for their livelihoods.

The shift towards green hydrogen and green ammonia production will create new jobs and opportunities for the Omani people, reducing the country's dependence on traditional industries. It is expected that the growth of the green hydrogen industry will create a lot of new jobs, especially in engineering, construction, and operations.

This will provide much-needed employment opportunities for young people in the country and help address the issue of high unemployment rates, particularly in rural areas.

In addition, the development of the green hydrogen industry in Oman will also contribute to the country's economic growth.

The production and export of green hydrogen could potentially become a significant source of revenue for the country, particularly as global demand for clean energy sources continues to grow. The development of a new industry could also attract foreign investment, which would further boost the country's economy.

But there are also problems that need to be solved for the green hydrogen industry in Oman to grow.

One of the biggest problems is that it costs a lot more to make green hydrogen than it does to make fossil fuels. This is partly due to the high cost of renewable energy sources such as solar power. But the cost of making green hydrogen is expected to go down as technology gets better and economies of scale are reached.

Another problem is that there isn't enough infrastructure to make, move, and store green hydrogen. This needs a lot of money to be spent on infrastructure, which can slow down the growth of the industry. The agreement, on the other hand, lays out a plan for building this kind of infrastructure, and international partners could also help with knowledge and money in this area.

In conclusion, the Sultanate of Oman's signing of legally binding commercial terms of agreement for projects that use green hydrogen is a big step towards the country's goal of diversifying its energy sources.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

