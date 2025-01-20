Kochi Dialogue 2025, a two-day international diplomacy dialogue brought together officials and leaders from India and the GCC

Issa Saleh al Shibani, Oman Ambassador to India, delivered a keynote address at the session on 'India & the GCC: Enhancing Energy Cooperation and Innovation' at the Kochi Dialogue 2025 organised by the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR), on January 16 and 17, in Kochi, Kerala...

'Kochi Dialogue' 2025, a two-day Track 1.5 international diplomacy dialogue, brought together diplomats, government officials, key decision-makers, stakeholders and business leaders from India and countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Speaking at the session, Issa noted Oman and India are long trading and diplomatic partners who have more spectrums to explore.

"Both Oman and India share historic ties of mutual understanding and have been partners for centuries in various fields and we are seeking other avenues of mutual partnerships," Issa said.

Issa believes that there is an alignment in India’s and Oman’s focus on clean energy and sustainability. He said, “The demand for fossil fuels may decrease, not because resources will be depleted but due to the global transition to renewable energy and sustainability. As India becomes a manufacturing hub through initiatives like 'Make in India,’ Oman can play a significant role in supporting India's energy requirements."

Attended by diplomatic communities and delegates from the GCC countries — Oman, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia — along with diplomats from Australia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and India, the dialogue saw intense discussions, deliberations and opportunities on various themes like trade, energy cooperation, healthcare, education, technology, diaspora connections, and maritime strategic partnerships to further strengthen India-GCC relations.

Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR), a Kochi-based think tank, organised the Dualogue, a first-of-its-kind multi-stakeholder Dialogue on the theme ‘India’s Looking West Policy in Action: People, Prosperity and Progress’ aimed at further strengthening India’s ties with the countries of the Gulf region, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

Kochi Dialogue 2025: India’s “extended neighbourhood,” the GCC countries, offer vast potential for collaboration in trade, health, education, energy, technology and maritime security. The two-day Track 1.5 diplomacy dialogue, emphasised the need for strengthening inter-ministerial coordination, promoting 1.5-track diplomacy, harmonising financial systems and addressing legal barriers to enhance India-GCC relations.

Dr Nigel Kuriakose, Chairman-Overseas Affairs, Indian Medical Association, Kerala, was a speaker in the session on 'India & the GCC: Forging healthcare, education and technology collaborations'.

© All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).