MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, is currently in the process of developing local clean energy solutions to power its Artificial Intelligence (AI) plans.

Speaking at the Ministry’s media briefing recently, Eng Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, commented: “Within less than a quarter of a century (by 2050), about 30 per cent of the world's electricity will be used to power AI servers. This 30 per cent represents new electricity demand that currently does not exist, which means AI will radically transform the world. We in Oman must be prepared for this shift and ensure that we harness AI for national development and prosperity.”

According to the Minister, several technology companies are developing nuclear powered solutions to satisfy their energy demands, including Google which is in the process of building six Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) to power AI data centers, while Microsoft has secured nuclear energy sources and is set to activate the Three Mile Island nuclear plant in the US.

“The reason behind this trend is that AI data centers require immense amounts of electricity, making nuclear energy an attractive option despite its high costs. The electricity cost for SMR reactors ranges from 6 to 11 cents per kilowatt-hour,” Al Maawali explained.

Highlighting Oman’s renewable energy potential, he stated: “In Oman, we have a unique advantage with abundant green energy resources, particularly in Al Wusta and other regions. We have already initiated discussions with the Ministry of Energy about developing local AI energy solutions, which may eventually be presented to the private sector for investment.” According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), data centers consumed approximately 240-340 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity accounting for 1-13% of global energy use. The agency’s 2024 report projects electricity consumption from data centers, AI, and the cryptocurrency sector to double by next year.

