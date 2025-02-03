Tokyo: Represented by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, the Sultanate of Oman participated in Japan Cooperation Centre for Petroleum and Sustainable Energy (JCCP) conference held in Tokyo.

The ministry's delegation to the conference was headed by Mohsin Hamad Al Hadhrami, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals.

Al Hadhrami stressed the need to build national competencies to keep pace with the requirements of energy transition. He also underlined the need to bolster international cooperation to help better achieve sustainable development and enhance the use of clean energy sources.

Al Hadhrami conferred with a number of officials from the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The two sides discussed the latest developments in energy transition, including Japan's related policy. They also explored the role of renewable energy and hydrogen in electricity generation, heavy industries and the logistics sector.

The Omani delegation later visited a number of leading companies in the fields of energy and technology.

The visit reflects the Sultanate of Oman's efforts to enhance international cooperation in the fields of sustainable energy and to benefit from the latest technologies to support energy transition strategies in a manner that contributes to achieving national goals for energy and economic and environmental sustainability.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).