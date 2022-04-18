Mubasher: PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Malaysia-based PETRONAS, has awarded National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) a front-end engineering and design contract for a Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project in Malaysia.

NPCC, a subsidiary of the UAE-based National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), will lead a consortium with Technip Energies to develop one of the world’s largest offshore CCS projects, located at the Kasawari gas field off the coast of Sarawak, according to a press release on Monday.

Set to operate in 2025, the project is expected to process an average of 3.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually.

The CEO of NPCC, Ahmed Al Dhaheri, said: "Through this contract, we are marking our entry into Southeast Asia. We will continue to explore opportunities to deliver our world-class capabilities through new partnerships and project wins."

Meanwhile, the CEO of Technip Energies, Arnaud Pieton, commented: "Leveraging our technological and technical expertise in the carbon capture domain, our 40 years of continuous operations in Malaysia designing and delivering some of the most complex assets and our strategic agreement with NPCC, we are committed to make the Kasawari CCS project a success and reference in the industry."

