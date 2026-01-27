SOUTH GOA - The head ​of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said global oil demand will remain ⁠above 100 million barrels per day through 2040, while demand for both ⁠liquefied natural ‌gas (LNG) and electricity will grow by 50% or more.

Managing Director and CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber ⁠told the India Energy Week conference on Tuesday that electricity demand will be driven by the need to power cooling systems as well as AI infrastructure and data centres.

"Demand ⁠at this scale and ​pace requires investment in all forms of energy," Al Jaber said. "The biggest risk is ‍not over supply, it is underinvestment."

ADNOC now counts India as its top ​market for LNG, and Al Jaber said the Abu Dhabi state firm is also expanding its gas portfolio to Asia and Africa.

This month, India signed a $3 billion deal to buy LNG from the United Arab Emirates, making it the UAE's top customer, as the leaders of both countries held talks to strengthen trade and defence ties.

The deal will see ADNOC Gas supply ⁠0.5 million metric tons of LNG a ‌year to India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp for 10 years beginning in 2028.

UAE climate fund ALTERRA will also invest in ‌India's renewable ⁠energy sector, Al Jaber said.

