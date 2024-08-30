Egypt - The Egyptian Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El Wazir and the Norwegian Ambassador to Egypt Hilde Klemetsdal have probed boosting the Norwegian investments in the Egyptian market’s new and renewable energy sectors, according to a statement.

During the meeting, El Wazir stressed the country’s interest in cementing cooperation with Norway in the industrial and transport sectors, especially in the fields of maritime transport and renewable and green energy.

For her part, Klemetsdal confirmed the Norwegian government and firms’ interest in investing in these fields in Egypt over the coming period.

Furthermore, both sides and the Norwegian firm Scatec have discussed potential collaboration in the field of renewable and clean energy, such as green hydrogen and solar and wind energies.

This could contribute to supporting the ongoing projects in these fields as well as the localization of the manufacturing of clean energy production requirements or green hydrogen, methanol, and green ammonia production plants in Egypt, El Wazir said.

This is in addition to the production of solar panels, water desalination requirements and equipment, electrolizers factories needed for hydrogen generation, and wind turbines in Egypt.

