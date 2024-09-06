KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) is currently studying the possibility of merging similar activities in its subsidiaries like the recent merger of similar sectors in Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), including West Kuwait Directorate and North Kuwait Directorate that were merged into North and West Kuwait Directorate.

According to sources, merging similar activities in oil companies is imminent; as it aims to unify efforts, eliminate fragmentation within the same company, and reduce the number of officials which, in turn, leads to a reduction of bonuses, incentives, and other benefits. Sources affirmed that the oil companies affiliated with KPC are currently preparing to promote several midlevel executives as per the regulations, in addition to companies that adopted KPC’s strategy to promote competent and dedicated junior employees to qualify them for mid-level leadership posts in the future.

Sources stated that KPC gives importance to developing the capabilities of citizens working in the oil sector. They categorically denied the allegation that many national employees will be referred for retirement, indicating most of those who applied for retirement have reached the legal retirement age.

They confirmed the oil sector is attractive to nationals, especially those with high qualifications.

Sources went on to say that some oil companies will soon announce the recruitment of Kuwaitis who graduated from the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET), as well as the Engineering, Science and other colleges; but for now, priority will be given to the graduates of PAAET who hold diplomas in the required fields.

