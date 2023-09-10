NGC Energy Saudi LLC (NGCE), a prominent player in the energy sector, has officially relocated its headquarters from Al Khobar to Riyadh. The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new headquarters, located in the 2nd Industrial City of Riyadh, took place on the 3rd of September.

NGCE has established branches in both Dammam, Jeddah and now in Riyadh reaffirming its commitment to expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia.

During an interview with Saudi Gazette, Chairman Abdullah S. Alharthy expressed his deep appreciation for the vision and initiatives of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, particularly emphasizing the Vision 2030 plan. He highlighted the Saudi Government's dedication to offering attractive schemes and world-class facilities to facilitate the investment and business opportunity for foreign companies into the Saudi Arabian market.

Chairman Alharthy extended his heartfelt gratitude to the NGCE staff for their invaluable contributions to the company's growth. He also expressed his appreciation for all the dignitaries and guests who attended the inaugural ceremony.

NGCE Group CEO, Dr. Rachid Majjad, addressed the audience, providing a comprehensive presentation on NGCE's notable achievements and global journey. He emphasized that the relocation of NGCE's headquarters marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter, underscoring the company's determination to deliver the highest quality services in the oil and gas industry. We are just getting started, and we have a long and promising journey ahead," CEO Dr. Majjad affirmed, reaffirming NGCE's unwavering commitment to excellence.

NGCE, a 100% subsidiary of the National Gas Co. SAOG of Oman (NGC), is making waves in the energy sector. NGC boasts a robust presence in Malaysia, Qatar, UAE, and India, establishing itself as a formidable player in the global energy landscape.

NGCE has earned recognition as a premier energy company specializing in integrated gas networks, LPG/SNG projects, maintenance of gas networks, gas equipment supply, design, consultancy, and support services. We are committed to delivering excellence in every aspect of our operations.

Chairman’s speech.

Furthermore, NGC holds prestigious certifications, including ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2004, and OHSAS 18001:2007, underlining our commitment to quality, environmental responsibility, and occupational health and safety. As a testament to our dedication to the industry, we are proud members of the World LPG Association (WLPGA) and actively participate in the Annual World LPG Forum held in various locations around the world.

At NGCE, our vision is crystal clear: we aim to become the Kingdom's leading non-government energy company in our areas of operation. We are driven by innovation and continuously strive to surpass the expectations of our stakeholders.

The NGCE mission is unwavering. We adhere strictly to policies that prioritize superior energy products, uphold stringent quality control standards, enhance continual performance, implement optimization strategies, and prioritize advanced safety practices. Our commitment to excellence knows no bounds.

Oman Operations

NGC was founded in 1979 with the primary aim of meeting the growing demand for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) among consumers in the region. Since its inception, the company has made significant contributions to the LPG industry in Oman.

One of our notable achievements was the introduction of LPG Tankers and Bobtails in Oman, which have played a crucial role in the distribution of LPG.

Our commitment to quality and self-sufficiency is exemplified by our in-house production of aerosol propellant gas and cutting gas. This vertical integration allows us to maintain strict quality control and ensures a consistent supply of these essential gases to our customers.

Operating a substantial fleet of tankers, we efficiently transport bulk LPG from refineries in the Sultanate to our state-of-the-art production plants. Here, the LPG is carefully bottled into cylinders under safe and controlled conditions, adhering to the highest safety standards.

To support our continuous growth and innovation, the company has established a dedicated Project and Engineering division. This division is responsible for the design, engineering, installation, commissioning, and regular testing of all our projects. This proactive approach ensures the safe and smooth functioning of our operations, further enhancing our reputation as a reliable and trusted provider of LPG solutions in the region.

UAE Operations

The UAE company was founded in 2009 with its base in the emirate of Fujairah. We operate an LPG filling plant facility in Um Al Quain (UAQ). NGC Energy in the UAE is your one-stop solution for the supply of BULK LPG, Aerosol propellant (De-odorized LPG), as well as the design, engineering, and installation of BULK LPG and SNG systems, along with other innovative energy-related products and solutions.

In addition to our facility in UAQ, we have also established a presence in Abu Dhabi, specializing in Central Gas System and LPG equipment trading.

Malaysia Operations

NGC Energy Malaysia, one of Malaysia's leading LPG solutions providers, was founded to address the growing demand for LPG among Malaysian consumers. Over the years, NGC Energy has developed a robust and expansive distribution network in Peninsular Malaysia, strategically positioning three plants across the country. Our operations adhere to rigorous quality and safety standards to ensure the delivery of exceptional services to consumers nationwide.

Since its inception in the region, NGC Energy has consistently maintained high-quality and stringent standards. The company's state-of-the-art facilities are located in Port Dickson, Pasir Gudang, and Ipoh, where they produce more than 12 million cylinders annually.

The areas of expertise in KSA

NGCE offers a comprehensive range of reliable, efficient, and state-of-the-art products, including LPG Tanks, LPG Vaporizers, LPG Pumps, LPG Compressors, Plant Equipment, and all related accessories.

Our expertise extends to Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG), a cutting-edge gas solution used in applications such as aerosol propellants, ignition systems, gas engineering, and plant installations. We specialize in Bulk Gas Installations, Network Consultancy, Support Services, as well as Product and Equipment Supplies.

As a result, NGS Energy stands out as a unique entity in the world of oil and gas. www.ngcenergy.com

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).