RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef emphasized the Kingdom's commitment to advancing clean energy and sustainable industry during his remarks at the Saudi Green Initiative Forum.



The event, held under the theme "Action is in our nature," coincides with the 16th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Riyadh.



Alkhorayef highlighted Saudi Arabia's development of the world’s largest green hydrogen production facility in NEOM, which is expected to contribute 10% of global green hydrogen production targets. The project aligns with the Saudi Green Initiative’s goals to promote clean energy sources and significantly reduce carbon emissions.



He stressed the importance of collaborative international efforts to achieve carbon neutrality.



The minister also showcased the ministry's initiatives to support the industrial sector in transitioning to environmentally friendly technologies, including the Liquid Fuel Displacement Program launched this year to reduce carbon footprints across industrial facilities.



Alkhorayef pointed to Jubail Industrial City as a prime example of balancing industrial growth with environmental sustainability. Over the past 50 years, the city has transformed from a desert into a green oasis and one of the world’s largest industrial hubs, exemplifying a successful coexistence of industry and environmental stewardship.



The minister underscored Saudi Arabia’s prominence in the global mining sector, with mineral resources valued at $2.5 trillion.



He highlighted sustainable practices in mining operations, citing the phosphate mine in Wa’ad Al-Shamal as a model of adherence to environmental safety standards, community development, and educational support. "Saudi Arabia has become one of the largest global exporters of phosphate, a key component in fertilizers that supports agricultural activities and enhances global food security."



Alkhorayef also detailed the Kingdom’s achievements in transforming raw materials into high-value products, such as converting bauxite into aluminum used in advanced industries like aviation and automotive manufacturing.



He further emphasized the importance of the international Future Minerals Forum, calling it a vital platform for addressing challenges in the mining sector, showcasing global sustainability practices, exploring innovative financing solutions, and fostering effective partnerships.

