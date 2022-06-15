Cairo - Mitsubishi Power has inked a full turnkey contract to install hydrogen fuel conversion technology solutions at the refinery plant of Alexandria National Refining and Petrochemicals Company (ANRPC).

The ARNPC refinery plant in Alexandria provides 30% of Egypt’s gasoline supply for domestic consumption, according to a press release on Wednesday.

This step will enable the Egyptian company to achieve its decarbonisation goals by replacing the existing heavy fuel oil burner and enabling the customer to use hydrogen and natural gas as fuel.

Under the contract, Mitsubishi Power will focus on the design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of fuel conversion solutions for the existing 100 tonnes/hour boiler to fire up to 100% hydrogen by the end of 2023.

The Chairman and CEO of ANRPC, Salah Gaber, said: "Modernising existing conventional boilers by enabling fuel conversion is a practical and important milestone to enable Egypt to deliver on its ambitious energy efficiency and decarbonization goals under the national Integrated Sustainable Energy Strategy."

Meanwhile, the President at Mitsubishi Power for the Middle East and North Africa, Khalid Salem, commented: "In the lead up to COP27, the ANRPC project is especially significant as it reflects Egypt’s commitment to the development of a national hydrogen industry."

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).