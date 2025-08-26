Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Japanese industrial giant Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has announced that it has completed the design, engineering and installation work for a pioneering hydrogen fuel conversion project at the Alexandria National Refining and Petrochemicals Company refinery in Egypt.

This project is considered the first industrial application of hydrogen use as fuel in industrial boiler in the Mena region.

Under the terms of the full turnkey contract, announced in 2022, Mitsubishi Power undertook the design, engineering, supply and installation of the solutions, equipment, and control systems to rehabilitate and upgrade a 100-tonne-per-hour main boiler, converting it from heavy fuel oil and natural gas to a 100% hydrogen fuel.

The project also contributed to the utilisation of 14,000 tonnes per year of hydrogen-rich gases available in the production units, reducing natural gas consumption by 24,000 tonnes and contributing to a reduction of carbon emissions by approximately 65,000 tonnes per year.

This project marks a significant step forward in Egypt’s ambitious energy transition journey towards decarbonizing its energy sector and fulfilling its sustainable development goals, which reinforces its leadership in clean energy innovation.

It also highlights the Japanese global leader’s commitment to advancing carbon neutral power generation solutions and jointly reflects hydrogen’s enormous potential as a clean energy source in Egypt’s industrial sector.

Mitsubishi Power’s expertise in providing cutting-edge hydrogen technology solutions, coupled with ANRPC’s operational leadership, contributed to the project’s success, reinforcing its importance as a proven model for integrating hydrogen into Egypt’s energy system and a replicable model that can catalyse further hydrogen adoption across Egypt and the Mena region.

The collaboration between Mitsubishi Power and ANRPC underscores a fundamental pillar of Egypt’s clean energy strategy and contributes to consolidating the nation’s growing role as a leader in the global hydrogen economy, it added.

