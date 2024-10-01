Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi affirmed the country’s commitment to advancing its green hydrogen agenda, highlighting the government’s roadmap for implementing these projects, as per a statement.

He emphasized the country’s keenness to collaborate with international companies to ensure the success of these initiatives.

The Ministry of Petroleum is focused on accelerating procedures for projects currently underway in partnership with leading global firms and localizing key technologies to attract further investments.

Badawi noted that Egypt possesses the necessary resources to become a reliable hydrogen supplier for Europe and the global market.

These remarks were made during a meeting with representatives from John Cockerill, Scatec, Schlumberger, Technip, and Riley Petroleum to discuss cooperation on the green ammonia production project, set to be established in Damietta Governorate.

The project, backed by Misr Fertilizers Production Company’s (MOPCO) facilities worth $900 million, will feature solar and wind power plants alongside an electrolyzer to produce 150,000 tons of green ammonia annually, which will be used as clean fuel.

