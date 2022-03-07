Middle East Energy, the Mena region’s most comprehensive event for the energy sector, opened today (March 7) at the Dubai World Trade Centre with over 500 exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations and new technology.

Inaugurated by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), the live, in-person event is being held under the show theme of ‘Guiding you through the energy transition’ and is expected to welcome more than 18,000 attendees during its three-day run until March 9.

The leading regional energy sector players will focus on five key sectors - Transmission & Distribution; Smart Solutions; Renewable & Clean Energy; Backup Generators & Critical Power; and Energy Consumption & Management.

The event will provide a platform for understanding more about energy alternatives and solutions, including digitalisation, solar, wind, and hydro energy solutions, among others.

Azzan Mohammed, Exhibition Director, Global Energy & Utilities Forum and Middle East Energy, said: “As we emerge from the challenges of the past two years, the next three days will provide a critical platform to secure stability and identify new opportunities in the energy sector. Key discussions are taking place, all of which will have an integral role in developing knowledge formation and achieving the global energy markets’ goals for a sustainable future.

“A vital attribute of the exhibition is the opportunity for peer-to-peer networking while fostering knowledge through insights and expert analysis as part of the conferences.”

Day one saw the start of three conferences, including the Global Energy & Utilities Forum, which was opened by Yousif Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary for the Electricity, Water and Future Energy Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. The conference provides a platform for industry experts to discuss thought leadership, collaboration, and solutions for meeting the energy shift within the sector through a series of high-level strategic panels, technical sessions, roundtable discussions and workshops.

The opening panel discussion, Roadmap to Decarbonisation, was hosted by GE, Ministry of Energy – UAE, Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, and RAK Municipality, focusing on top-level strategies and approaches adopted across the region to deliver energy transition targets. Following the signing of landmark agreements at COP 26, attention now turns to providing ambitious decarbonisation initiatives and net-zero programmes.

The Intersolar Middle East Conference and the Technical Hub, which also got underway today, provides delegates with the opportunity to learn more about industry best practices across key pillars of the energy sector, including Digitalisation & Smart Grids, Renewables, Green Hydrogen, and Energy Storage and photovoltaics, PV production technologies and solar thermal technologies.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Middle East Energy is hosted by the UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure.

As part of Informa's commitment to providing the highest hygiene and safety levels, the event will again take place under the protocols introduced via the company’s Informa AllSecure health and safety mandate. The enhanced measures include 35 guidelines covering all aspects of cleaning and hygiene, social distancing measures, and the use of PPE, screening, and a track and trace in conjunction with local authorities.

This year’s event sponsors include Perkins, Baudouin, Newage Stamford AVK, and Riello UPS.

