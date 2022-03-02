DUBAI: Metito Holding Limited, one of the leading global providers of water and alternative energy management solutions, has secured a $120 million sustainability-linked loan.

HSBC Bank Middle East acted as the coordinator, initial mandated lead arranger, and bookrunner for the issuance of this loan.

This transaction was also supported by Ahli Bank of Kuwait UAE with $40 million and Commercial Bank of Dubai with $20 million.

“Metito is a pioneer in the water treatment industry, and we are proud to be supported by HSBC and the wider consortium through this sustainability-linked loan which we believe will strengthen our ability to grow across our target markets,” said Talal Ghandour, Metito Chief Investment Officer.

