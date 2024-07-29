India's top engineering and construction firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that one of its key subsidiaries - Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) - has secured new orders in the range of Rs25 billion to Rs50 billion ($299 million to $599 million) from the Gulf region and India for establishing substations and transmission lines which are crucial elements of the vast, interconnected electricity network.

Announcing the big wins, L&T said a strengthened grid speeds up clean energy transition and ensures reliable, resilient power supply and hence the demand in the GCC region.

In its pursuit of providing sustainable and efficient power supply, Saudi Arabia is strengthening the 380kV network in the central region, it stated.

In the kingdom, PT&D has secured new orders to build a 380kV substation and 380kV overhead line segments, while in the UAE, it has snapped up orders for construction of a 220kV substation and three 132kV substations. Adding these substations to the network will help the utilities keep pace with the increasing electricity demand in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, it added.

In India, PT&D has received orders to execute two 765kV double-circuit transmission line packages which are associated with evacuation of power from Jaisalmer/ Barmer Renewable Energy Zone in Rajasthan to substations in Madhya Pradesh for further interconnections.-TradeArabia News Service

