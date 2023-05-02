ABU DHABI - As part of the design phase, ADNOC announced today that its world class low-carbon LNG growth project will move forward in the Al Ruwais Industrial City, Al Dhafrah, Abu Dhabi.

As an operational hub for ADNOC and its operating companies, the selected location offers significant synergies and existing infrastructure that will be leveraged to deliver project efficiencies, unlocking additional value for ADNOC, its partners and the UAE.

Following a comprehensive evaluation of location options during the ongoing design phase, the proximity of Al Ruwais to ADNOC’s current operations, as well as its future growth projects, in addition to a well-established local supplier base, were important considerations in the company’s decision.

Through its planned LNG growth project, ADNOC intends to more than double its LNG production capacity to meet the increased global demand for natural gas.

The plant, which is designed with electric-powered processing facilities, will run on renewable and nuclear grid power, making it one of the lowest carbon-intensity LNG facilities in the world.