Global exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) fell in April 2026 to their lowest level in about two years, disrupted by LNG tanker traffic in the Middle East due to the US‑Israeli war against Iran that began on 28 February 2026.

Bloomberg News reported that maritime tracking data shows global LNG shipments dropped to roughly 33 million tonnes last month, the lowest monthly export level since May 2024, reported Oman News Agency.

The decline followed a halt in LNG production in Qatar, the world’s second‑largest exporter of the fuel, the agency said.

According to vessel‑tracking data compiled by Bloomberg, April shipments were only 7 percent lower than the same month a year earlier, suggesting that increased output from other suppliers, including the United States and Canada, partially offset the reduced volumes from Qatar.

The Golden Pass LNG terminal, a massive facility in the United States, shipped its first cargo in April.

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