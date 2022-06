Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Monday that Egypt's Petrojet will return to work in the country's energy sector after 11 years, according to a post on NOC's Facebook page.

The announcement came after a virtual meeting between NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla with Petrojet Chairman Waleed Lotfy.

