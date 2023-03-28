PHOTO
L&T wins contract for 380kV substation project in Saudi Arabia
This order comes in line with the Saudi Arabia's National Renewable Energy Programme that aims to increase the share of renewable generation in its energy mix, said a statement from the company
March 28, 2023
