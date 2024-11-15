Kuwait - Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Mahmoud Bushehri confirmed that the total electricity production capacity expected to be added successively over the next five years will reach 17,350 megawatts; 30 percent of which is renewable energy, with a total investment estimated at KD5 billion while the private sector’s contribution exceeds 90 percent.

The minister made the statement on Tuesday, during the signing of the contract for the expansion of Subiya station with a production capacity of up to 250 megawatts and valued at KD118 million after obtaining approval from the regulatory authorities. On the sidelines of the contract signing, the minister disclosed this project is the first step towards the development of the electricity network in the country.

He said his ministry is currently carrying out procedures for the launching of a tender for the expansion of Subiya station (Phase IV) with a production capacity of up to 900 megawatts.

Meanwhile, the minister confirmed that the Public-Private Partnership Authority started receiving bids from qualified companies for the construction of North Zour station (phases two and three), with a production capacity of 2,700 megawatts. He stated that the ministry is also working with the authority to prepare the tender documents for the construction of Khairan station, which will have a 1,800-megawatt production capacity.

Regarding renewable energy, he said the joint teams have selected six companies to build Shaqaya station (phases two and three) with 1,700 megawatts production capacity. He added the ministry is currently working with its Finance and Foreign Affairs counterparts to finalize a long-term partnership agreement with China to establish Abdaliah and Shagaya (four and five) renewable energy stations with a total of 3,400 megawatts production capacity.

He revealed the ministry is also completing the legal requirements to build two power generation stations based on the independent producer (supplier) system in Abdally and Nuwaiseeb with a production capacity of up to 6,600 megawatts, indicating this is in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority. It is worth mentioning that once the new power generation stations start operating, some existing stations will be gradually eliminated as their lifespan has ended and the high cost of operating and maintaining them makes them economically unfeasible.

