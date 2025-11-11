Kuwait Petroleum Corp sought 35,000 metric tons of 95-octane gasoline for delivery between November 28 and 29 in a tender that closes on Tuesday with same-day validity, trade sources said.

KPC bought another 35,000 tons of gasoline at low $180s to Arab quotes from Aramco in October after a fire incident at its al-Zour refinery, a Singapore-based gasoline trader said.

The company declined to comment on the matter in response to a Reuters email query.

Its affiliate, Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company, shut down parts of the 615,000-barrel-per-day al-Zour refinery on October 21 due to the fire.

The refiner attempted to bring back online some of the units this week, but "it looks unlikely that the affected crude distillation units will be online this month," an industry source said.

