KUWAIT CITY: The latest statistical report from the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy for August revealed that Kuwait imported 514.6 megawatts of electricity from the Gulf network, while exporting just 18 megawatts. The report highlighted that the country's peak electrical load reached an unprecedented 17,640 megawatts on August 27, marking the highest in Kuwait's history. The lowest load was recorded at 11,890 megawatts on August 31.

Additionally, the report noted that the maximum daily fresh water consumption during the month hit 484 million imperial gallons in early August, while the strategic stock of fresh water peaked at 3,500.7 million imperial gallons on the same day.

In terms of electricity connections, a total of 1,211 coupons were distributed, providing a combined load of 153,700.9 kilowatts. The private housing sector led the way with 598 connected plots, followed by the government sector with 581. The "investment" and "private" housing sectors each had 10 plots connected, while the industrial sector connected 8 plots and the commercial sector 4 plots.

