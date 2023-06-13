KUWAIT - State-run Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC) said on Monday that work is now underway to build two new solar power plants as part of national plans aiming to attain energy efficiency.

The construction of the two solar plants are part of state goals to invest in and adopt renewable energy sources, said KOTC Acting chief executive Sheikh Khaled Al-Sabah amid a ceremony to launch the project, underlining the "environment-friendly" nature of the endeavor.

The project falls in line with a national energy transformation strategy that seeks to reach net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by the year 2050, added the official, citing a number of measures KOTC has taken to slash carbon emissions.

The new power plants are an "innovative and unprecedented" approach towards building "vibrant" energy infrastructure, according to KOTC's renewable energy projects supervisor Saad Al-Qahtani, saying the project also allows the private sector the chance to contribute towards state endeavors.

Upon completion, the pair of sloar plants will be a major step forward in providing adequate power supply sources in Kuwait, he added.

