KUWAIT-- Kuwait's Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Minister of State for Housing Dr. Mahmoud Bushehri met with a Chinese delegation, discussing with them a number of renewable energy projects to implement in Kuwait.

A statement by the ministry on Monday revealed that during the meeting the executive plans to complete phases 3 and 4 for the Al-Shagaya renewable energy station were discussed. The project has a production capacity of 3200 megawatts.

Each technical team was assigned on finishing their technical specifications promptly to keep up with the project schedule.

Additionally, the bilateral relations between Kuwait and China, and cooperation in the energy fields and ways to develop them were reviewed in the meeting.

The Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait, Zhang Jianwei attended the meeting, along with Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Asian Affairs, Ambassador Samih Hayat.

