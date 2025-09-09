KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy has included a tender for the operation and maintenance of power and water distillation plants in this fiscal year’s contracts, sources at the ministry said.

The ministry aims to engage specialized companies with highly skilled technical teams to maintain production units and equipment, ensuring efficiency, safety, and continuity of operations without affecting production capacity.

The work will be offered through a public tender via the Central Agency for Public Tenders and will be open to companies with proven experience in operating and maintaining power generation plants, in accordance with applicable frameworks, the sources added.

The ministry is committed to maintaining the operational efficiency of its power generation and water distillation facilities. Planned projects include connecting plant buildings with fiber optic cables, upgrading the communications system and its accessories, and maintaining main switches and telephone equipment, as part of broader efforts to modernize operations and establish an efficient communications network.

An additional tender for annual maintenance of the stations’ communications systems will also be issued in the coming period, the sources noted.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Minister of Finance, and Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem, have formed a fact-finding committee to investigate the recent shutdowns of power plant units.

The committee, headed by former Minister Mohammed Bushehri, is tasked with examining the causes of outages at the Doha East and Subiya power plants, determining whether they resulted from employee negligence or circumstances beyond their control.

It will also propose immediate, practical solutions to ensure safe operation of the units, minimize the risk of future disruptions, and review any technical issues referred to it. The committee’s work period is set at three months from the date of its first meeting, after which it will submit a final report with its findings and recommendations to Minister Al-Mukhaizeem.

