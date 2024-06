SEOUL - Exports of hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) plunged more than 70 percent on-year during the first five months of 2024, Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday.

According to data from the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association, the number of hydrogen-powered FCEVs shipped overseas during the January-May period reached 60 units, down 74.2 percent from 233 units in the same period last year.

Last month, the country's exports of hydrogen-powered FCEVs dropped to zero.