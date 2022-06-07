South Korean utility giant Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco) has partnered with its plant subsidiary Korea Western Power and construction major Samsung C&T Corporation - to build a green hydrogen and ammonia production plant at an investment of $1 billion in Abu Dhabi.

The plant is being set up in co-ordination with Petrolyn Chemie, a joint venture between the UAE energy companies Petrolyn and Chemie-Tech, within Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (Kizad).

To be built in two phases, the Kizad green hydrogen and ammonia plant is South Korea’s first such overseas facility and aims to target a production output of 200,000 tonnes of green ammonia per year.

Immediately after the Phase One, its production will hit 35,000 tonnes per annum, and the scale will be expanded to the next phase which will add another 165,000 tonnes to its production capacity per annum.

Green hydrogen - obtained by passing renewably-produced electricity through water to split the element from oxygen - has been touted by some as a key fuel for energy users looking to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The UAE has accelerated its efforts to develop renewable energy projects as the country seeks to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. In March, it had signed a MoU with the Netherlands on clean hydrogen energy and the decarbonization of their energy sectors.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).