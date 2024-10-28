UAE - KEC International, a global infrastructure EPC major and an RPG Group India company, has announced that it has secured the contract to establish a new 380kV Overhead Transmission line (OHTL) in Saudi Arabia.

The scope of works includes design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning services for the 380 kV Transmission Lines.

The contract win for the RPG Group company comes close on the heels of its recent Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business wins in Saudi Arabia and Oman.

The company had in August snapped up orders for 230kV and 132 kV overhead transmission line projects in Saudi and Oman, while in UAE, it won a contract for upgradation of an existing 400 kV Transmission Line Project.

In addition to the Saudi order, KEC International clinched supply orders for towers, hardware and poles in Americas as well as an order for construction of bridges and associated works for a railway line in the conventional segment in India and supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

On the new contract win, Vimal Kejriwal, the MD & CEO of KEC International, said: "We are pleased with the continuous inflow of orders. Our international order book has seen significant growth in recent months, particularly in the Middle East, driven by a series of successful order wins in Saudi Arabia and UAE."

"We are also enthused by the order in Railways, which strengthens our portfolio in the conventional Railway segment. With the above orders, our YTD order intake stands at Rs135 billion ($160.5 million), reflecting a robust growth of over 50% compared to last year," he added.

