JEDDAH — The Jeddah Governorate Municipality conducted a hypothesis of heavy rains in order to raise the readiness of sites and equipment.



This hypothesis also comes as part of its preparations for the rainy season.



The hypothesis implemented by the Municipality led to water accumulating on public roads and disrupting traffic.



It created a scenario that would lead to a rise in water levels in a number of main streets in the northern Obhur areas in the neighborhoods of Al-Yaqoot and Al-Firdous, in addition to King Faisal Bin Abdulaziz Road.



The hypothesis witnessed the participation of all concerned departments, during which the rain plan was activated and support teams were directed from nearby support centers.



The Municipality indicated that the hypothesis was supported by 120 field participants and 86 of various equipment that included pumps, water tanks and cranes.



The hypothesis also included requesting support from the Jeddah Governorate Traffic Department to regulate traffic and allocate a path for equipment to empty water into manholes.



This process aims to reduce the time for emptying rainwater collected in affected areas from an hour, as it was before, to approximately 20 minutes.



It also aims to raise the level of coordination and cooperation speed between the various parties, and to avoid observations every rainy season.



The Jeddah Municipality confirmed the readiness of the unified center to serve reports 940 and deal directly with them.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).