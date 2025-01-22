JA Solar penned a 1.25 gigawatts (GW) module procurement agreement with China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) to provide panels for the Abydos Phase II project in Egypt, according to a press release.

The photovoltaic (PV)-storage project, the largest of its kind in Africa, will be developed by AMEA Power and constructed by CEEC.

JA Solar will supply high-efficiency PV modules for the Abydos Phase II, with a solar capacity of 1GW, plus 600MWh of batteries.

Once it commences operating, the project is forecast to generate nearly 3,000 GWh annually, supplying electricity to over 500,000 households and offsetting more than 1 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions yearly.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly highlighted that the joint project plays a vital role in advancing Egypt's Clean Energy Action Plan and fostering sustainable environmental and economic growth.

Spanning around 20 square kilometers, the project is expected to enhance Egypt's renewable energy share and grid stability.

Madbouly called on Chinese enterprises to increase investments in Egypt and contribute to the state's Vision 2030 goals by boosting the quality and efficiency of the electricity supply.

