CAIRO: Iraq has raised its oil refining capacity to 1.3 million barrels per day from 1.1 million bpd in 2024, the prime minister's office said in a statement on Sunday.

The OPEC member aims to reach refining capacity of 1.65 million barrels per day, the prime minister said this year.

The move should bring Iraq closer to achieving "self-sufficiency of petroleum products", and reduce the burden of importing petroleum derivatives, the statement said.

Iraq, which is seeking to lure global oil giants, has recently signed agreements with foreign oil majors including the U.S.' Chevron, France's TotalEnergies and Britain's BP. (Reporting by Jaidaa Taha and Muhammad Al-Gebaly; Editing by Jan Harvey)



