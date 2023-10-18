Cairo – TCI Sanmar Chemicals Company, the largest Indian investment in Egypt, has installed an enhanced air ambient monitoring station in southern Port Said, according to a press release.

The station, which was installed at El-Raswa Primary School, will improve air quality in the surrounding industrial zones, residential areas, and the entire government of Port Said.

It was delivered to the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency (EEAA) and tested earlier this month.

This comes as a part of the Arab Republic's objectives to ensure the cleanliness and purity of the environment surrounding residential areas and safeguard the well-being of the community.

Yasmine Fouad, Egypt’s Minister of Environment, underlined that the station backs the Sustainable Development Strategy 2030, as it will monitor and evaluate the air quality in the region.

The operation of the station followed the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) for measuring ambient air pollutants in accordance with international standards and developments.

PS Jayaraman, Chairman of TCI Sanmar Chemicals, said: “The advanced monitoring capabilities of this station will provide valuable data to assess the air quality comprehensively, enabling us to implement targeted measures for further improvement.”

