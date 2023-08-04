Saudi Arabia - Hyundai Engineering & Construction (Hyundai E&C) has secured a $145 million contract from the Saudi Electricity Company to build a HVDC transmission line covering a total distance of 605 km - from Yanbu, a power production hub on the western coast of Saudi Arabia, to the Saudi futuristic city NEOM.

The Saudi NEOM-Yanbu 525kV HVDC Transmission Line Construction Project was commissioned by SEC.

It involves expanding the power network by building the HVDC transmission line as well as handling the construction of 207 km of transmission lines and approximately 450 transmission towers, known as the Portion 1 project.

According to Hyundai E&C, the entire project work is likely to be completed in July 2027.

