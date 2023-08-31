Kuwait-based Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Company (Heisco) has announced that its Saudi unit has clinched a SR500 million ($133 million) contract to provide main civil and mechanical construction works for a major project of Saudi oil giant Aramco.

The project is related to the installation of C3/C4 refrigeration units and storage tanks at Juymah in the Saudi industrial city of Ras Tanura, said Heisco in its filing to Boursa Kuwait.

The contract was awarded by Engineering for the Petroleum and Process Industries (Enppi), the main contractor of the project. The entire project work will be completed within a 28-month period, it stated.

A major engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracting company based in Kuwait, Heisco caters to a diversified range of businesses.

These include oil and gas, petrochemicals, power, pressure equipment manufacturing, shipbuilding and repair, dredging and marine construction, civil construction and maintenance as well as other industrial services including heavy industry projects.

