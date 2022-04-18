Kuwait-based Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Company (Heisco) has announced that, its consortium with leading energy solutions company Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi heavy industries, has emerged as the lowest bidder for a tender issued by Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy for its Sabiya Power Plant.

Located in the Al Jahra region, Kuwait Sabiya is a 2,400MW oil fired power project which was developed in multiple phases.

The scope of works include modernisation of steam turbines and electric generators for eight steam units at the plant, stated Heisco in its filing to the Boursa Kuwait.

Heisco is a major engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracting company based in Kuwait with a diversified range of business in oil and gas, petrochemicals, power, civil construction, shipbuilding and repair, dredging and marine construction and other industrial services

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).