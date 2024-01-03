The Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) in Sharjah has entered into a strategic agreement with Halliburton, under which one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry, will establish a cutting-edge facility for calibrating drilling tools used in the oil industry, Emirates News Agency, WAM, said in a report.

The state-of-the-art facility is set to occupy more than one million square feet within the Hamriyah Free Zone (HFZ) and promises to be a game-changer in the sector.

The agreement was signed by Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman for Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, and Lance Loeffler, Halliburton’s MENA Region Senior Vice President, in the presence of Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the HFZA, senior officials, and executives from both entities.

Halliburton boasts an impressive track record in the UAE, where it has been operating for nearly five decades. With a presence in 70 countries worldwide, the company is committed to expanding its operations within the UAE and the broader region, a statement said.

Through its strategic presence in the HFZA, Halliburton said that it looks forward to achieving rewarding returns from its investments in Sharjah, which is renowned for its global competitiveness and has solidified its stature as a preferred regional investment and economic hub.

Its decision also supports the HFZA’s vision and relentless efforts to strengthen Sharjah's position as a premier destination for attracting investments in the industrial sector, particularly heavy industries.

Sheikh Khalid emphasised that Halliburton's choice of the HFZ adds yet another quality investment to the free zone, which has been famous for its efficiency and excellence in providing state-of-the-art infrastructure tailored to heavy industries — a sector of paramount importance in the HFZA.

He asserted that the free zone is committed to realising the vision of HH Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who is dedicated to fortifying efforts to support economic diversification initiatives, attracting high-quality investments, and solidifying the emirate's standing.

“Functioning as a global gateway for launching industrial projects, the HFZ has excelled in its mission to draw heavy industries, including those within the oil and energy sector. This accomplishment underscores the free zone's commitment to facilitating investors' seamless access to comprehensive logistics services, thereby fostering a supportive environment for business growth,” he added.

Lance Loeffler said: “We are excited to locate our new drilling tool calibration facility in the HFZ. The state-of-the-art facilities, advanced communications and transportation network, and logistics services allow this innovative facility to deliver leading technological solutions to our clients in the MENA region.”

Halliburton, a leading American multinational corporation established in 1919, has its headquarters in Houston, Texas, United States. It is renowned for conducting the largest fracking operations globally and boasts a diverse workforce comprising employees from 130 different nationalities.

