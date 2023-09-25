Muscat – The Ministry of Energy and Minerals (MEM) has signed memoranda of understanding with two companies – one from the US and the other from Oman – to assess the potential of geologic hydrogen exploration in the sultanate.

Under the agreements, the US company Eden Geopower and the Omani Earth Sciences Consultancy Centre will facilitate scientific exchange in order to conduct extensive preliminary studies for assessing the potential and opportunities in geologic hydrogen exploration. They will identify suitable locations for conducting experimental research in collaboration with MEM.

The MoUs were signed on the sidelines of a workshop on the untapped potential of geologic hydrogen – a promising, eco-friendly primary energy source – held in Muscat on Sunday.

Attended by H E Mohsen bin Hamad al Hadrami, Undersecretary of MEM, and Dan Milstein, Senior Advisor to the US Department of Energy, the workshop was the first government-level event focused on geologic hydrogen for exchange of vital information and to foster both commercial and academic partnerships in innovative energy research.

Discussions revolved around exploration and extraction of hydrogen formed deep within the Earth, notably in Oman’s Hajar Mountains by a natural process involving groundwater interacting with iron-rich minerals like the distinctive olivine rocks found in Oman.

The workshop underlined the essential nature of comprehensive research needed to comprehend fully the technical and commercial possibilities in geologic hydrogen exploration.

MEM has stated its openness to research and experimental proposals, emphasising Oman’s commitment to environmental sustainability and advancements in renewable energy and clean hydrogen initiatives.

H E Hadrami said, “These agreements will pave the way for in-depth preliminary studies and collaborative experimental research, reinforcing Oman’s position as a key global player in this sector. Our goal is to firmly establish Oman as a leading and trustworthy player on the global stage in this sector.”

He underlined the strategic importance of expanding the hydrogen sector for global energy security, and economic and environmental benefits.

Following the workshop, specialists, researchers and company representatives will visit sites in Oman known for gas emissions, potentially including hydrogen.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

