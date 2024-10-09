The Sultanate of Oman’s potential to become a hydrogen hub is in focus at the ‘H2-diplo Decarbonisation Dialogue — Investing in Green Growth: Oman’s role as a front runner in the Green Hydrogen Market’ at the Crowne Plaza Muscat on October 16.

H2-diplo Decarbonisation Dialogue is based on the fact that the potential of hydrogen for decarbonisation has been well established over the years by potentially replacing the usage of fossil fuels, according to the organisers. “Green hydrogen is a multifaceted solution to address climate change. It is now important to set a focus on the attendant questions on how to implement the necessary steps and policies to realise this potential to support the global strive to move away from fossil fuels,” said Maria Noack, Adviser, H2-diplo Decarbonisation Diplomacy.

This event is expected to showcase how Oman has already implemented necessary policies and started developing a green hydrogen sector in a very fast, structured and unique manner. Oman considers hydrogen as a solution for the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors and boosting economic development, taking in to consideration the country’s role as an important energy exporter for Europe and Asia into the future. “Therefore, Oman is also a key partner for Germany to secure future hydrogen imports for its decarbonisation.”

The event takes place against the backdrop of a delegation visit of the H2-Global foundation and aims to facilitate the dialogue between key players from public, private and scientific institutions on the chances and challenges hydrogen poses for global decarbonisation efforts in general and specifically for Oman. The discussions are thereby contributing to a targeted effort within the broader development and climate agenda.

Tilman Enders, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Germany, will welcome the audience while Dirk Lölke, Ambassador, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany to Oman will welcome Eng Salim al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals.

Abdulaziz al Shaithani, Managing Director, Hydrom will present keynote presentation “Oman’s Green Hydrogen Ecosystem: A Vision for Global Energy Leadership”, and Markus Exenberger, Executive Director, H2-Global Foundation will follow the presentation titled “H2Global — Unlocking the clean hydrogen market”.

Various panels will be held as part of the event with the first one being ‘The Path to Net-Zero: Kick-Starting Green Hydrogen Trade Moderation. Dr Ruth Prelicz, Senior Advisor, H2-diplo/ AHK-Oman; Dr Firas al Abduwani, Director General, Renewable Energy and Hydrogen, Ministry of Energy and Minerals; Ghalib al Maamari, Chief Business Development, OQ Alternative Energy; Quentin Blommaert, Head Decarbonisation Office Riyadh, H2-diplo; Eiman Al Haj Hussen, Senior Economy & Trade Officer, Embassy of the Netherlands; and Thomas Schrepffer, Senior VP Business Development & Origination Natural Gas and Hydrogen, VNG will be part of the panel. The second panel will focus on ‘Creating the Enabling Environment for Green Hydrogen: Skills and Financing Moderation. Maria Noack, Advisor, H2-diplo/ GIZ; Rumaitha al Busaidy, Business and ICV Development Manager, Hydrom; Pauline Raabe, Project Manager Outreach, H2-Global Foundation,;Thomas Van Lith, VP Project Finance, Deutsche Bank; Prof Dr Michael Braun, Rector, GUTech; and Manish Dhameja, Head of Wholesale Banking, Sohar International Bank will join the discussions. Dirk Lölke, Ambassador of Germany to Oman will deliver the closing remarks followed by a networking session.

